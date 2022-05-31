Indore: Three-year-old raped by neighbour

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A youth raped a three-year-old girl and when it was discovered the accused's father threatened the girl's family. Banganga police registered a case against the son and his father on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening. The victim's mother told police that at around 4 pm she sent her three-year-old daughter to buy some biscuits from a neighbourhood shop, and she went to take a bath. When the girl did not return after half an hour, she went out searching for her.

She saw a neighbour's door slightly ajar and when she peeped in she saw her daughter being raped by the neighbour's son. On seeing her, the neighbour's son ran away from the spot.



The victim's mother immediately called her husband, but by this time the neighbour had also come and he threatened that they would have to bear the consequences if they reported the matter to the police.