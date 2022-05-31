e-Paper Get App

Indore: Three-year-old raped by neighbour

The victim's mother immediately called her husband, but by this time the neighbour had also come and he threatened that they would have to bear the consequences if they reported the matter to the police.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 12:58 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A youth raped a three-year-old girl and when it was discovered the accused's father threatened the girl's family. Banganga police registered a case against the son and his father on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening. The victim's mother told police that at around 4 pm she sent her three-year-old daughter to buy some biscuits from a neighbourhood shop, and she went to take a bath. When the girl did not return after half an hour, she went out searching for her.

She saw a neighbour's door slightly ajar and when she peeped in she saw her daughter being raped by the neighbour's son. On seeing her, the neighbour's son ran away from the spot.

The victim's mother immediately called her husband, but by this time the neighbour had also come and he threatened that they would have to bear the consequences if they reported the matter to the police.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: Three-year-old raped by neighbour

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 15 years on, BMC's Rs 26K cr sewage treatment plant to see light of day

Mumbai: 15 years on, BMC's Rs 26K cr sewage treatment plant to see light of day

Mumbai: Around 300 animals participated in pet fest at Borivali; see pics

Mumbai: Around 300 animals participated in pet fest at Borivali; see pics

Mumbai: ED quizzed man in connection Dapoli resort case liked to minister Anil Parab

Mumbai: ED quizzed man in connection Dapoli resort case liked to minister Anil Parab

Saki Naka rape and murder case: Fingerprint found on tempo tied accused to crime, says police

Saki Naka rape and murder case: Fingerprint found on tempo tied accused to crime, says police

Mumbai: Former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede transferred to Chennai at DG Taxpayer Service...

Mumbai: Former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede transferred to Chennai at DG Taxpayer Service...