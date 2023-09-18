 Indore: Three-Year Boy Falls To Death From Third Floor Of House  
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 10:16 AM IST
Indore: Three-Year Boy Falls To Death From Third Floor Of House   | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A three-year-old child, who was playing in the balcony of the third floor of his house in the Mangliya area, died after falling off from the balcony, police said on Sunday.

The police are investigating the case to know the exact circumstances under which the child fell to death.  

According to the police, Mayank Dhakar (3), a resident of Dwarkadham area in the Mangliya area was rushed to the hospital where he died during treatment.

The family members informed the police that the child was playing in the balcony of their house when he slipped and fell from the height. He got critically injured and was rushed to the hospital.

On Sunday, the police handed over the body to the family members after the autopsy examination.                                                      

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

