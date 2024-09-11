 Indore: Three Woman, Man Held For Duping People Of Lakhs  
Indore: Three Woman, Man Held For Duping People Of Lakhs  

Indore: Three Woman, Man Held For Duping People Of Lakhs  

The accused allegedly confessed to dupe men from Mumbai and Rajasthan as well. Further investigation is on to know the role of other people in the crime.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 07:34 AM IST
Indore: Three Woman, Man Held For Duping People Of Lakhs   |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch on Tuesday arrested three women and a man associated with a gang who indulged in marrying people fraudulently and fleeing with cash and valuables from their places after a few days of marriage. The accused allegedly confessed to dupe men from Mumbai and Rajasthan as well. Further investigation is on to know the role of other people in the crime.  

DCP (crime) Rajesh Tripathi said that on the instruction of senior officials, a case under section 308 (6) (7), 319 (2), 318 (4), 336 (3), 340, 61 (2), 3 (5) of BNS and a team was constituted for arrest of the accused. The team arrested Varsha of Khatipura, Sunita alias Basanti, a resident of Banganga area, Vijay Katariya of Banganga area and Rekha of Lasudia area of the city.

