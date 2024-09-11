Indore: Three Woman, Man Held For Duping People Of Lakhs |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch on Tuesday arrested three women and a man associated with a gang who indulged in marrying people fraudulently and fleeing with cash and valuables from their places after a few days of marriage. The accused allegedly confessed to dupe men from Mumbai and Rajasthan as well. Further investigation is on to know the role of other people in the crime.

DCP (crime) Rajesh Tripathi said that on the instruction of senior officials, a case under section 308 (6) (7), 319 (2), 318 (4), 336 (3), 340, 61 (2), 3 (5) of BNS and a team was constituted for arrest of the accused. The team arrested Varsha of Khatipura, Sunita alias Basanti, a resident of Banganga area, Vijay Katariya of Banganga area and Rekha of Lasudia area of the city.

Read Also Ragging At Indore College: Student Assaulted For Refusing To Dance And Sing On Street

During interrogation, the accused allegedly informed police that they are associates of a gang indulged in marrying rich people only to dupe them of cash and valuables. The accused used to prepare forged documents for marriage. Varsha married one Dipesh in Mumbai and Laxman in Rajasthan and later fled with cash and valuables from their places.

Varsha also married to one Sandeep in the city and valuables and cash were duped from him. Crime branch officials came to know that the accused have duped many people in other cities. Other such incidents are likely to be revealed by the accused during interrogation.