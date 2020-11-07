Indore: Three thrash youth, throw him in front of moving truck

CASE:

Three persons were arrested for first thrashing a youth and then throwing him before a moving truck that killed him. The accused wanted to turn the murder into a road accident.

INCIDENT:

The victim Deepak and his maternal uncle Ajay were first abducted by the accused from their place in Dwarkapuri area on October 27, 2020. They were first taken to the house of the prime accused, who had allegedly given the contract to abduct him. Deepak and Ajay were thrashed with a curtain rod by the accused. Somehow Ajay managed to flee from there after which two of the accused took Deepak to another place where he was again thrashed by the accused. Later, the accused took him to the highway in Manpur area and threw him before a moving truck, and died.

POLICE ACTION:

Manpur police recovered Deepak's body on the highway after which an accident case was registered against the unidentified truck driver on October 27. On October 31, Deepak’s uncle (Tau) lodged a missing complaint with Dwarkapuri police station staff. During the investigation, the police team of Dwarkapuri police station detained three persons named Lavin, Manish and Prakash as they had taken Deepak and Ajay from their place. The accused confessed their crime and told the police that one Shailesh Goyal had told them to abduct Deepak from his place. Deepak had got his girlfriend married to Shailesh’s relative in Maharashtra a few months ago. After that, his girlfriend came back to the city with cash and valuables from her in-law's place. After that Deepak was abducted and killed by the accused.

INVESTIGATION:

The police are still searching for Shailesh, who is the mastermind in the case. They are also looking for the girl, who got married to one of Shailesh's relatives in Maharashtra, as they want to record her statement. After the statement of the girl, the actual circumstances under which she got married will be established.

OUTCOME OF RAGE:

Dwarkapuri police station in-charge DVS Nagar said that the accused were suspecting that the girl had given the cash and valuables to Deepak and the accused abducted Deepak to know about the valuables and the girl. Deepak apparently kept on saying that he was unaware about the valuables or the girl, which further angered the accused, so after thrashing Deepak they killed him in a fit of rage. The matter could have been settled through discussion.