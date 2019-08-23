Indore: Three shops raided, samples collected

Indore: A joint team of district administration and food and drug administration department continued to take action against adulteration and unhygienic food products even after Raksha Bandhan and raided three shops on Thursday.

The team of officials raided at Jain Mithai Bhandar, Anand Bazaar, Sanwariya Dudh Dahi Bhandar and Paliwal Sweets, both in Musakhedi.

Food Safety Officers have collected samples of Rabdi, Mawa and Mithai from Jain Mithai Bhandar while food and civil supply officials seized 35 litres kerosene from the shop.

Officials of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) have put a spot fine of Rs 5,000 on the shop owner only after finding unhygienic conditions there.

“We have also destroyed about 20 kilogramme of rotten mawa and curd from Sawariya Dudh Dahi Bhandar and collected samples of Paneer. Sample of Besan Laddu was collected from Paliwal sweets,” senior food safety officer Manish Swami said.

He said that the action was led by Tehsildar Rekha Sachdev on the directions of district collector.

“We will continue to take action against adulteration across the city. Raksha Bandhan has gone but the festivities have just begun as Janmashtmi and Ganeshotsav is falling in next few days when people will consume more sweets. Government is running a major campaign across the state,” senior food safety officer Manish Swami said.

The department has also seized and destroyed over 500 kg mawa before Raksha Bandhan from Teen Imli Square and many sample reports are pending.