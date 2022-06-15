e-Paper Get App

Indore: Three rescued from child labour

They were working as employees at Shri Leela and Rajkamal restaurants.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 01:45 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the third day of Child Labour Prohibition Week officials from Childline, labour department, Child Welfare Committee, Special Juvenile police unit, Choti Gwaltoli police carried out an anti-child labour drive around Sarvate bus stand and rescued three boys aged between 15 and 17 years.

They were working as employees at Shri Leela and Rajkamal restaurants. Their basic job was as a helper and they used to get Rs 300 for the job. The labour department took action against the employers under the Child Labour Act.

Posters were put on the walls of hotels and other public places to spread awareness about the prohibition of child labour.

