Indore: Three petrol pump staff booked for thrashing doctor, damaging car

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three employees of a petrol pump were booked for thrashing a doctor following an argument over not giving an invoice for the fuel he had purchased, in the Lasudia area on Saturday. The accused also damaged his car. The video of the incident was also captured by someone. Based on the video, the police are trying to identify the accused.

According to the police, Dr Avinash Vishwani, a resident of Gumasta Naga, complained that he along with his friends was returning home after having dinner at a hotel. He stopped his car at the petrol pump in Dewas Naka area. After buying fuel, he asked the person to give him the bill. The person allegedly refused to give the bill and took him to another person, who allegedly misbehaved with the complaint.

Meanwhile, a person attacked him with a stick from the rear and another person punched him. One of them damaged the windscreen of the doctor’s car using a stick. After that, the accused threatened him with dire consequences. Police have registered a case against the accused under various sections of the IPC and started a search for them.