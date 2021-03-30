Indore: Three persons arrested with five stolen bikes, accused confess crime

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Crime branch police arrested three persons and seized five stolen two-wheeler vehicles from them on Monday. The accused used to steal bikes to fulfill their need for drugs. They were handed over to Malharganj police station staff for further action.

Acting on DIG Manish Kapooria’s directive to check bike lifting in the city, the crime branch police detained Vishnu Puri, a resident of Panchsheel Nagar. Vishnu allegedly confessed his crime after which his accomplices Ajay Goswami of Chhota Bangarda Road and Sanju Piple of Maruti Palace Colony were arrested by the crime branch officials.

ASP (crime) Guru Prasad Parashar said two accused used to sell the stolen bikes to other people in the city. The accused allegedly confessed to stealing bikes from Hira Nagar, Aerodrome and Malharganj area of the city. The crime branch officials seized 5 stolen bikes from them and they are being questioned for other such crimes.

According to crime branch officials, the accused used to steal bikes parked outside the houses in the night time. They used to steal bikes to earn more profit and to fulfill their need of consuming drugs.