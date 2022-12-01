e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Three new dengue cases found, total reaches 211

Indore: Three new dengue cases found, total reaches 211

The health department had not reported any new cases of dengue for the last three days

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 01, 2022, 12:59 AM IST
article-image
Dengue mosquito | File
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The relief from deadly vector borne disease remained short lived as three more dengue patients were found positive on Wednesday. The health department had not reported any new cases of dengue for the last three days.

However, the administrations of private hospitals claimed that there is no relief in cases as they are still getting patients suffering from dengue.

“Three more dengue cases were found on Wednesday. We didn’t receive any positive report for last three days. With these three cases, the total number of cases has increased to 211, so far. Out of these three patients, two are men and a woman,” district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel said.

He added that the total number of men suffering from the disease is 132 while the total number of women is 79. As many as 31 children too have been affected by the disease.

Dengue bulletin

Dengue cases on Wednesday 03

Male patients 02

Female patients 01

No of deaths 00

Total dengue cases till date 211

Total male patients 132

Total female 79

Total children 31 

Active case 03

Active admitted patients 00

Total deaths 0 

Read Also
Indore: New cases drop almost by half in a decade
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Three new dengue cases found, total reaches 211

Indore: Three new dengue cases found, total reaches 211

Indore: New cases drop almost by half in a decade

Indore: New cases drop almost by half in a decade

Indore: No fire safety in office tasked with ensuring safety compliance

Indore: No fire safety in office tasked with ensuring safety compliance

Indore: Excise team raids house, seizes 9 boxes of liquor

Indore: Excise team raids house, seizes 9 boxes of liquor

Indore: City bus found jumping red light 12 times 

Indore: City bus found jumping red light 12 times 