Indore: Three new dengue cases found, total reaches 211

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The relief from deadly vector borne disease remained short lived as three more dengue patients were found positive on Wednesday. The health department had not reported any new cases of dengue for the last three days.

However, the administrations of private hospitals claimed that there is no relief in cases as they are still getting patients suffering from dengue.

“Three more dengue cases were found on Wednesday. We didn’t receive any positive report for last three days. With these three cases, the total number of cases has increased to 211, so far. Out of these three patients, two are men and a woman,” district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel said.

He added that the total number of men suffering from the disease is 132 while the total number of women is 79. As many as 31 children too have been affected by the disease.

Dengue bulletin

Dengue cases on Wednesday 03

Male patients 02

Female patients 01

No of deaths 00

Total dengue cases till date 211

Total male patients 132

Total female 79

Total children 31

Active case 03

Active admitted patients 00

Total deaths 0

