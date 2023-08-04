Indore: Three Mobile Snatching Incidents Reported

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three incidents of mobile snatching occurred on Wednesday. All the victims were on foot. The first incident happened with the wife of a businessman who was returning home in the MIG area while two other incidents happened with two students. All three incidents have been captured on CCTV.

Bike-borne accused looted a mobile from Mona Rathi, a resident of MIG's Anoop Nagar, in front of the Lotus showroom on MR 9 Road. She was walking towards her home when her mobile was snatched. She reached home and informed her husband after which they complained to Vijay Nagar police. Police recovered CCTV footage of the incident. Based on the bike number from the CCTV footage, the police arrested Mukesh Verma, a resident of the Marimata area. The second accomplice is also being searched.



Mobile Snatched From Class 11 Student

The other incident happened with a student of 11th standard living in the Pardeshipuri area. He was going from Nanda Nagar towards Patnipura when two accused riding a black bike came near him and snatched his mobile. In the CCTV, the miscreants were seen following him from a long distance. He was going to meet his sister. Police have started searching for the accused based on CCTV.

Girl's Mobile Snatched In Annapurna Area

A mobile phone owned by Ojaswini Shashwat, a resident of the Annapurna area, was snatched by two miscreants who came on a white scooter. The accused fled with the stolen mobile. Ojaswini was going from Suryadev Nagar towards Paraspar Nagar to go to her college. While on her way the two came from behind and snatched her phone. Police have retrieved the CCTV footage of the incident and searching for the accused.

