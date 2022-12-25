Indore: Three killed as speeding car hits them near Betma 

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Three killed as speeding car hits them near Betma 

The bodies have been sent for autopsy and further investigations are underway

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 25, 2022, 12:28 AM IST
Representative Image |
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three people were killed in a road accident in the Betma area on Saturday night. They were on a bike and were on their way home when the accident happened. The car driver managed to flee after the accident. 

Betma police station incharge Meena Karnawat said that the incident happened near Jhalariya Phata around 8 pm. The deceased have been identified as Ramesh Nath, Jagannath and Sardar Nath, all residents of Jhalariya village under the Betma police station jurisdiction. Preliminary investigation revealed that the trio was on way home when a car coming from the direction of Dhar hit their bike from the rear side. The trio got critically injured in the accident. They were taken to the hospital but they could not be saved. The driver of the car managed to flee from the spot leaving his vehicle. The police have seized the car and started a search for the errant driver. 

The bodies have been sent for autopsy and further investigations are underway.

