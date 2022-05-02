Indore: Three killed after being hit by speeding truck in Betma

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three people were killed while two got critically injured after a speeding truck hit them in the Betma area on Sunday evening. They were waiting for a bus to go home when the accident happened. The police have seized the truck and detained the errant driver.

Betma police station-in-charge Sanjay Sharma said the accident took place near Choudhary Dhaba on Ghatabillod Road around 7 pm. Kishore Bagri, 30, a resident of Rau, Vikram, Mahesh, Rajkumar and one of their acquaintances were waiting for a bus when a recklessly driven truck hit. Kishore died on the spot, while Vikram and Mahesh died during treatment in a city hospital. The condition of two others was stated to be critical. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV installed at a dhaba near the spot.

The police said all the people were employed in a city area and were waiting for a bus to go back home homes from work. The truck was speeding and it hit two cars parked there after hitting the five people. The police have seized the truck and a medical examination of the truck driver is being done as it is believed that the driver was drunk at the time. The police are trying to record the statements of the injured persons too.

ALSO READ Indore: Three persons killed after being hit by speeding truck in Betma

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 10:17 PM IST