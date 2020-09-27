Indore: Three including minor boy arrested with stolen goods worth lakhs

Indore: Three persons, including a minor boy, were arrested with stolen goods worth lakhs of rupees on Sunday. The accused had stolen a bag containing gold ornaments and cash from a marriage garden in February month and they could not sell the stolen gold due to lockdown.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of crime branch arrested Ravi Bairagi of Nagin Nagar, Govind Saluja of Chandan Nagar and their minor accomplice on Sunday. They were trying to sell stolen goods to bullion traders. Gold earrings and mangalsutra were recovered from them.

The accused first tried to mislead the police but they later confessed to stealing the gold ornaments from Dastoor Garden in Chandan Nagar area. The accused informed the police that they were roaming to steal valuables from the marriage gardens in February when they reached Dastoor Garden from where they managed to steal a bag containing gold ornaments and Rs 20000 from a hall in the garden. The accused had hidden the bag and decided to share the stolen goods after a few days but the lockdown was declared and they could not share the booty among themselves.

They were looking for a "prospective" buyer but were arrested by the crime branch. Valuables worth Rs 1.3 lakh were recovered from the accused.