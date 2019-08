Indore: Three hour power cut for maintenance

Indore: Western Region Power Distribution Company (west discom) has released the schedule for shutdown of power in view of maintenance work. The shutdown to take place from July 7-14 will be taken from 8 am to 11 am.

Shutdown from 8 to 11 am

July 7: Shubham Nagar, 60 Feet Road, Lake Palace, Chhota Bangarda Main Road, BSF Campus, Airport Colony, Telephone Exchange, Vidhyadham, Kalani Nagar and adjacent areas, Chhatripati Nagar, Firebrigade, Dalal Bagh, Agrasen Nagar

July 8: Kushwah Nagar, Raja Bagh, Valmiki Nagar, Vrandavan Colony, Govind Colony, Raj Nagar, Nagin Nagar, Swadesh Press, Dadawadi, Narayan Bagh, Rambagh

July 9: Gandhi Nagar, Bora Colony, Parshuram Marg, Sant Marg, Mangal Marg, Omkar Marg, Panchayat area, Nand Bagh, Chhota Bangarda, Rakhi Nagar, Hi-Link Residency, Babu Murai Colony, Laxmi Nagar, Paramhans Nagar, Chourasia Nagar, Vindyachal Nagar, Airport Road, Triputai Nagar and adjacent areas

July 10: Dental College, Modern Multi, Ganga Bagh Square, Scheme 51, Ganesh Bagh, Shubham Nagar, 60 Feet Road, Lok Palace, Chhota Bangarda Main Road, Sawariya Nagar, Om Vihar, Suvidhi Nagar, Shrashti Palace, Sukhdev Nagar, Lok Nayak Nagar, Gurukripa Colony, Venkatesh Nagar Extension, Ambikapuri etc

July 11: Golbagicha, Pakiza Palace, Shriram Udyog, Rock Hard, Laxmibai Nagar, SF Batalion, Rambali Nagar et

July 13: Sangam Nagar, Laxmanpur, Scheme 51, Krishna Bagh Colony, City Nursing Home, Shiksha Nagar, Venkatesh Vihar, Chhatrapati Nagar, Agrasen Nagar, Raj Nagar, Nagin Nagar

July 14: Kastur Talkies, Lakdi Peetha, Harijan Colony, Dhood Dairy Colony, Vindyachal Nagar, Airport Road, Tirupati Nagar, Raj Mohalla, Harijan Colony, Mahesh Nagar, Gangotri Vihar, Panchkuiya, Ram Nagar, Shikshak Nagar, Patel Nagar Palhar Nagar, Police residency, Panchvati, Dwarkadheesh, Shukhdev Vihar and adjacent area.