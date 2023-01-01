e-Paper Get App
Indore: Three hotel employees detained for peeping into couple’s room 

Sunday, January 01, 2023
article-image
Representative Image |
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bhanwarkuan police detained three employees of a hotel for peeping from the window of a hotel room, police said on Saturday. A couple from West Bengal that was staying in the hotel had complained about the incident. The hotel management checked the CCTVs and found the employees peeping from the window of the room.

Police station in-charge Shashikant Chourasiya said that the couple was in a city to participate in some function and they were staying in Hotel Solaris. The couple informed the police that when they were inside the room, they noticed that some employees were peeping from the window. They informed the hotel management about the same.

When the CCTVs were checked, three employees named Kalyan, Sonu and Hridyesh were found peeping from the window and were breaching their privacy. Later, the couple lodged a complaint against the employees. After registering a case under section 354-C of the IPC, the police detained the trio and further investigation is on into the case.

