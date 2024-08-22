 Indore: Three Held With Stolen Pesticide Bottles Worth Rs 6L In Lasudia Area
They stole the goods from a godown in Lasudia area; one of their accomplices on the run

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 07:48 AM IST
Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested three people for stealing pesticide bottles worth lakhs of rupees from a godown situated under Lasudia police station jurisdiction on Wednesday.

The accused were planning to sell the pesticide in rural areas of Khandwa district. One of their accomplices is being searched by the police. Lasudia police station in-charge Taresh Kumar Soni informed Free Press that thieves had stolen pesticides and some medicines used in agriculture work from the godown of Sushil Koshti situated in the SR Compound on August 12. The police registered a case and began an investigation.

During examination of CCTVs, the police began a search for the accused. The police team was searching for the accused when information was received that some youths were trying to sell the pesticides in Khalwa area of Khandwa district. The police reached the mentioned place and caught two persons named Shubham Pawar, a resident of Singapore Township and Akhilesh Singh, a resident of Harda area.

They allegedly informed police that they along with other accused named Lakhan and Vicky had stolen pesticides from the godown and had taken the stolen goods in Khandwa in a vehicle.   They had recced the area at day time and committed theft at night.

Following the lead given by the accused, their accomplice Ganesh was arrested and a search is on for Vicky. They allegedly informed the police that they were trying to sell the stolen goods in rural area at a cheap price. About 100 cartons containing pesticide bottles worth Rs 6 lakh were recovered from their possession and they are being questioned further. 

