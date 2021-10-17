Indore: Three-day special Garba Fitness extravaganza

Indore

While many believe that traditional activities provide enough work-out for people to stay fit, some fitness freaks combined Zumba with ‘Garba’ and rocking the floor while clicking the sticks. The idea of Garba Fitness is trending more this year, as people missed out on grand Garba events and still want to enjoy the festival dance fever.

A three-day special Garba Fitness extravaganza was organised by Fit India ambassador Aarti Maheshwari at Ras Solaris Resort. During the sessions, members of World of Fitness participated, learnt and practice Garba fitness routines.

Aarti said, “As the festive season begins, our diet will include lots of sweets and fried food, so it is better to increase our metabolic rate as well.” She added that most people struggle with health issues due to sudden change in diet.

“Garba has drumming beats that blend beautifully with fast and rocking steps, which are must for losing weight with zumba.”

She elaborated that people can lose about four kilograms easily if they participate in zumba garba regularly for nine days.

Aarti said, “Among the variety of Bollywood songs, we had special upbeat Gujarat songs and that made dancing effortless.” Everyone wore traditional Garba attire to experience the festive feel.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 11:52 PM IST