Indore: Three-day free health camp for cosmetic & plastic surgery

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day free health camp for cosmetic and plastic surgery being organised at Robert Nursing Home was inaugurated by Pawan Kumar Sharma, divisional commissioner, and Ilayaraja T, collector on Friday.

Free surgery will be done by specialist doctors to repair cleft lip, squint, palate, and face disfigured by burns. This surgery will be done by Dr Vikas Chhajlani and Dr Vikrant Ranjan Rai of Ranchi.

On the occasion of the inauguration, Dr Vijaysen Yashalha, secretary of Robert Nursing Home, social worker Girish Matlani, Anil Bhandari of Sahayata Sanstha, BK Mehta and other dignitaries were present. Pawan Kumar Sharma said, “There is no dearth of donors in Indore for social service and service to the suffering humanity. Here donors are always ready to donate freely for good work. With their cooperation, many important works are being done in Indore to serve the suffering humanity.”

Ilayaraja T said, “It always heard about Indore that here donors come forward on their own to contribute towards good work. After coming to Indore, I saw in practice and was very happy that people cooperate wholeheartedly in supporting various projects.”

Dr Anil Bhandari of Sahayata Sanstha said that free camps for cosmetic and plastic surgery are being organised continuously for the last 22 years. Distortions in the faces and bodies of thousands of people have been rectified.

Tackling malnourishment in city

Ilayaraja T said, “To improve the nutritional level of severely malnourished and moderately malnourished children, a campaign for the distribution of nutritional food has been started. There has been a 75 per cent reduction in the number of severely malnourished children.” He said that more such projects would be started with the help of donors.