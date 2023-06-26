Indore: Three-Day Consecration Ceremony Of Ananteshwar Mahadev Temple Begins

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The three-day consecration ceremony of the newly constructed Ananteshwar Mahadev Temple in Veer Savarkar Udyan, commenced on Sunday. The temple, decorated with flowers and lighting arrangements captivated everyone’s interest. On the first day of the consecration ceremony, ‘Mandap Pravesh’ was organised along with the installation of celestial bodies (Grah), and ‘Jaladhivas’.

On Monday, puja rituals for celestial bodies will be performed along with ‘Annadhivaas’. On the third and last day of consecration ceremony, women will take out ‘Shobha yatra’. This will be followed by the installation of the temple spire and flag and `hawan', under the guidance of priests Badrinath Mandaloi and Hariom Mandaloi amid recitation of the Vedic mantras.

On the evening of Tuesday ‘mahaprasadi’ will be distributed to all the devotees. According to Rajesh Tomar, KK Jha, Sanjay Yadav, Shambhunath Singh, Vivek Sharma, Rahul Thakkar, coordinator of Ananteshwar Samajik Seva Sanstha and Sitaram Patil and Tulsi Ram Yadav, president and secretary, Ananteshwar Samajik Seva Sanstha, the consecration ceremony will be attended by thousands of devotees. The Sanstha officials said that besides residents of Tulsi Nagar, the office bearers of Ward 36-37 Rahwasi Mahasangh and people of nearby colonies are also contributing towards making this religious event successful. MLA Mahendra Hardia and corporator Sangeeta Mahesh Joshi are providing necessary support to improve amenities at the Ananteshwar Mahadev temple premises for the convenience of devotees.

Timeline

Sunday: Mandap Pravesh

Monday: Annadhivaas

Tuesday: Shobha Yatra