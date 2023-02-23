Indore: Three booked for abetting youth’s suicide

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of a youth in the Lasudia area on Wednesday. The accused were threatening him due to which he took such an extreme step.

According to the police, Hitesh Pal, 34 years, a resident of Mahalaxmi Nagar area committed suicide by hanging himself at his accommodation on February 11. Before taking such a step, he had sent a note to one of his relatives on WhatsApp. After seeing the note, the relative informed Hitesh’s boss and reached his place where he was found hanging. Later, the police were informed. The police had recovered a suicide note from the spot. On the basis of the suicide note and the statements of his family members, the police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the IPC against one Neelu, Krishna and Rani of the area for harassing and threatening him leading to his suicide. A pistol was also recovered from the spot. It is said that the pistol was kept at his place by the accused. However, an investigation is underway into the case.

Man booked for molesting Class 9 girl

A youth was booked for molesting a Class 9 girl in the Lasudia area on Wednesday. The girl was in a shelter home in the city. The accused could not be arrested till the filing of the report.

According to Lasudia police station in-charge Santosh Dudhi, the girl informed the police that she hails from Guna and was staying here in Scheme Number 78 with her mother since 2018. A youth named Asif used to visit their place. He allegedly molested the girl after finding her alone there. After that the girl was staying in a girls’ shelter home. The police have registered a case against the accused under the relevant section and started a search for him.

