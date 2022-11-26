Indore: Three bikers open fire at petrol pump, loot Rs 30K

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons on a bike fired in the air and robbed petrol pump employees of Rs 30,000 in the Simrol area, police said on Friday. The accused also thrashed the petrol pump employees before snatching the cash from them. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV installed at the pump but police could not even identify the accused after more than 24 hours of the incident.

According to police the incident took place at Singh Roadlines Bharat Petrol Pump in Naugaon area on Indore-Khandwa Road around 5.20 pm on Thursday. Petrol pump employee Mukesh Bhoriyale, a resident of Khandwa has lodged a complaint that he and another employee were at the petrol pump when three persons on a bike reached there. They first bought petrol of Rs 200 and then one of the accused took out a firearm and opened fire in the air. Police believe that it was an illegal firearm.

Terrified, the employees tried to escape but the accused thrashed Mukesh and snatched around Rs 30000 from his pocket and fled after threatening the employees. The employee informed the pump owner and later the police were informed. Simrol police investigated the spot and registered a case against three unidentified persons under section 392 of the IPC.

The incident was captured in CCTVs, but the faces of the accused were not clear and they could not be identified. However, the police claimed that the accused would be arrested soon.

SP (Rural) Bhagwat Singh Virde said a team has been constituted for the same and the accused would be arrested soon. The accused were on a sports bike and the police are trying to get the bike’s number to establish the identity of the accused.

Only two employee were at pump

At the time of the incident, only two employees were there at the petrol pump so the robbers managed to commit the robbery. Police believe that the accused were aware that there were only two employees and took advantage of the fact. Now the police are gathering information about the employees. Police are ascertaining the number of employees at the petrol pump who are usually there in the evenings.