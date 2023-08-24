Indore: Three Arrested For Robbing Youth Of His Mobile Phone

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aerodrome police arrested three persons in connection with robbing a youth of his mobile phone on Wednesday. Police also recovered five more mobile phones and a stolen bike from the accused.

Aerodrome police station in charge Rajesh Sahu said that complainant Sourabh Patil was taking a walk after dinner when two persons on a bike snatched his mobile phone in Scheme Number 51 on August 17. During the investigation, information was received that the suspects were seen on Nandbagh Road. The police cordoned off the area and arrested them from there.

The accused were identified as Yash Namdev and Piyush Rajput. A mobile phone that was snatched from Sourabh was recovered from them. They allegedly informed the police that their accomplice named Ajay is having other mobile phones. Police recovered five mobile phones from Ajay and arrested him too. A bike used in the crime was also recovered from the accused and further investigation is on into the case.

