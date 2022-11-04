Indore: Three arrested for mobile snatching

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three people were caught by the Crime Branch for snatching a mobile phone from a person in the Annapurna area on Thursday. A bike was also recovered from the accused and further investigations into the case are on.

According to the police, information was received that some youths were seen trying to sell a stolen mobile phone to people in the Annapurna area. The Crime Branch swooped down and arrested three people, named Pappu, Babbu and Omprakash, residents of the Dwarkapuri area of the city. A mobile phone was recovered from the accused and they could not produce the invoice of that phone.

The accused confessed to the police that they had snatched the mobile phone from a person in the Annapurna area two months ago. The police had then registered a case under sections 356 and 379 of the IPC and are now adding sections 392 and 412 of the IPC to the charges.