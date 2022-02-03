Indore: Three arrested for killing youth over an old rivalry

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three people were arrested for attacking a youth with an iron rod and killing him near the First Battalion of the SAF, the police said on Thursday. Two of their accomplices were on the run till the filing of this report. The police claimed that the deceased used to extort money from the accused, so they killed him. However, further investigations are underway.

According to Sadar Bazar police station-in-charge Sunil Shrivastav, Gulshan, alias Kalu Khemchandani, 30, a resident of Ujjain was found murdered near the First Battalion of the SAF a couple of nights ago. An iron rod was recovered from near the body and deep injury marks were found on his head. The accused had attacked him with the rod and fled after killing him.

During the investigations, the police visited Nanakheda bus stand in Ujjain to gather information about the deceased. They came to know that Gulshan had been having a dispute with a certain Nihal Goswami over some issue. Nihal is a bus driver. The police started a search for Nihal and managed to arrest him. He allegedly confessed to killing Kalu as he used to extort money from him. Nihal and his accomplices, Gourav, Abhishek, Rinku and Vishal, attacked Gulshan and fled from the scene. Following the lead given by the accused, the police later arrested Gourav and Abhishek. A search is on for the two other accused.

The police said Gulshan was a history-sheeter with about a dozen criminal cases registered against him. The accused told the police that Nihal had an argument with Gulshan on the day of the incident. In the night, Gulshan started an argument with Gourav and Gourav called other accused to the spot. The accused later attacked Gulshan and killed him.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 11:19 PM IST