Indore Crime Diary: Three arrested for killing youth; Man crushed to death by truck in front of his son

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police on Sunday arrested three persons in connection with attacking a man, who died during treatment in a city hospital. The deceased had refused to give his spectacle to the accused due to which they had an argument and they attacked him with a stick on Holi.

According to the police, the deceased identified as Bhura Singh was attacked by the accused named Malkhan, Mukesh, Suresh on Holi. Bhura had refused to give his spectacle to the accused which led to an argument between them. The situation took a turn for the worse and the accused attacked him with sticks. Bhura got critically injured in the incident and he was rushed to the hospital where he died during treatment.

It is said that though Bhura was critically injured, the Lasudia police registered a case against the accused under minor sections. They were produced before the ACP court from where they were released on bail.

After that Bhura died. Fortunately, the police managed to arrest the accused on Saturday.

DCP (Zone-2) Sampat Upadhyay said that ACP Vijay Nagar has been instructed to investigate the role of the policemen, who produced the accused before the court, in the case. The circumstances under which they released the accused is also being investigated.

Man crushed to death by truck in front of his son

In a tragic incident, a man was crushed to death by a truck in front of his son in Bhanwarkuan area on Saturday. It is said that the man came under the front wheel of the truck. The police have seized the truck and detained the errant driver for driving the truck recklessly due to which the incident happened.

According to the police, the incident took place near Prabhu Tolkanta on Nemawar road. The deceased has been identified as Ramsevak Lovanshi, a resident of Musakhedi area. It is said that he was talking to someone when the truck came from his rear side and crushed him. The entire incident happened in front of his 18-year-old son. The entire incident was captured in a CCTV installed near the spot.

Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge Shashikant Chourasiya said that the truck driver was detained and his truck was recovered by the police after a few hours of the incident. The CCTV is being checked to know the exact circumstances under which the incident happened.

The son of the deceased informed the police that his father Ramsevak was employed somewhere in the city while his mother works in a factory. He was returning home after dropping his mother at her workplace and was talking to someone when he was hit by the truck.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 12:36 AM IST