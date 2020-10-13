Indore: Three arrested for IPL betting, 31 mobile phones, laptop and Rs 37,000 recovered

Indore: A team of crime branch raided a flat and caught three persons while they were betting for IPL in Annapurna area late on Monday night. A sum of Rs 37,000, 31 mobile phones and a register to maintain the accounts of betting were recovered from the spot and the accused were booked under the relevant section of Public Gambling Act.

ASP (crime) Guruprasad Parashar said that the senior officials had instructed to keep an eye on people involved in IPL betting and to take action against them. A tip-off was received that some people are betting on IPL matches in a flat in Vaishali Nagar area. After the information, the crime branch accompanied by Annapurna police raided flat number 401, Mahakaleshwar Avenue apartment in Vaishali Nagar where three persons were seen talking to the customers for betting. They were also noting the details and accounts in a register.

The accused identified themselves as Chirag Jain of Om Vihar Colony, Aditya Sharma of Amar Regency and Aman Tiwari of Ambikapuri Colony. One of the accused was also arrested in 2019 for cricket betting.

The accused were betting for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders match. Two laptops, 1 tablet, 31 mobile phones and register and diary were seized from the spot. Also, Rs 37,150 was also recovered from the possessions of the accused.

Two arrested for betting through mobile Apps

Two persons were arrested from Kanadiya area while they were betting through the mobile phone Apps. According to a crime branch official, acting on a tip-off, a place in Kanadiya area and arrested two persons named Ganesh Choudhary of Pipliyahana and Sanjay Parmar of Alok Nagar from there. They were betting for an IPL cricket match. They were IPL betting through two apps. Sanjay is a real estate broker and he was under debt of Rs 2 lakh as he had lost money in gambling earlier. Later, he was trying to earn money through IPL betting to repay his debt. Accused Ganesh used to bring customers for Sanjay and he used to take a commission of Rs 200 per customer. The accused were booked under the relevant section and further investigation is on.