Indore: Three Arrested For Duping People Of Lakhs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were arrested on Tuesday for duping people of lakhs of rupees by sending them a link to an online game and promising that they would get 36 times their invested amount if they won.

According to the police, one Dilip of the city had lodged a complaint with the crime branch that he was duped of lakhs of rupees by unidentified persons, who sent him a link to a game called ‘Game King India’ and also promised that if he won in the game then he would get 36 times the invested money.

The accused had sent the links to the game using the online game’s master ID and client ID.

The crime branch registered a case under sections 420, 34 of the IPC against unidentified persons and managed to arrest three men named Gaurav, Ajay of Simrol and Rahul of Khajrana. The accused allegedly confessed to duping many people in various states after sending them the link to the game. The police are searching for other people duped by them.

Two arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 3 lakh

The city crime branch arrested two men with brown sugar worth Rs 3 lakh from the Malharganj area, police said on Tuesday. They were carrying the drugs in a four-wheeler to mislead the police. The vehicle used in the crime was also seized from them.

According to the police, information was received that two persons would deliver the drugs to a person near Bada Ganpati Square. The crime branch accompanied by the Malharganj police reached the mentioned place and caught two persons named Rakesh and Ram, residents of Malharganj area of the city. During a search, about 37 grams of brown sugar was recovered from them. They were in a car and were allegedly going to deliver the drugs to someone.

The value of brown sugar is Rs 3 lakh in the international market. The accused were booked under the relevant section of the NDPS Act. The police are trying to know about the person whom they took the drugs from.

