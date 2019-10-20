Indore: Threatened by moneylender; man commits suicide

Indore: A man committed suicide by hanging himself after he was threatened by a money lender from whom he had borrowed money. Rau police, who have registered a case said that victim Santosh Malviya had taken Rs 1 lakh from Madhukar Agnihotri. From last few days, Madhukar was harassing and threatening Santosh demanding that he return the money. Upset with the threats Santosh hanged himself.