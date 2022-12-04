Indore: Thousands to gather in Tantya Mama’s memory

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of people from Malwa and Nimar region will gather in the city on Sunday to mark the martyrdom day of revolutionary tribal leader Tantya Mama. Three programmes are being organised in memory of Tantya Mama, including unveiling of his statue at Tantya Mama at Bhanwarkuan square, which has been renamed in his memory. Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will participate in all three programmes.

Governor Patel and CM Chouhan will reach Patalpani from Bhopal to pay tribute to Tantya Mama. Then both VIPs will come to the city and reach Tantya Mama Square (Bhanwarkuan Square) to unveil the tribal leader’s statue. Then they will reach to Nahru Stadium, where a grand and historic programme will be organised. Many ministers and people's representatives will also be present in the programme. All the preparations for this programme have been completed. Divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma, police commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra reviewed the preparations. In the meeting, they instructed all the officers associated with the event to ensure better arrangements.

Collector Ilayaraja T, MLA Ramesh Mendola, additional police commissioner Rajesh Hingankar along with other officers and public representatives were present. The arrangements made for organising the programmes were reviewed point-wise. During the review, instructions were given that no stone should be left unturned to organise the programme in a grand and historic manner. No one coming to the programme should face any problem.

Collector Ilayaraja said that this is a state level programme. The programme of the sacrifice day of Tantya Mama will be grand and comprehensive. All the preparations have been completed. Sector-wise arrangements have been made. 22 sectors have been made in the programme venue. Officers have been given responsibility for various arrangements in these sectors. Around one lakh people are expected to participate in the programme. An exhibition focused on the schemes, programmes, campaigns and achievements of the state government is also being organised. Transport, parking, food, drinking water, emergency medical arrangements have also been made.