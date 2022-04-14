Indore: Thousands of people come out with Tricolour in Swaraj Yatra

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The fragrance of Wednesday morning was different as thousands of enthusiastic people from 75 different squares of the city took out the ‘Swaraj Yatra’ in the form of bike rallies by holding the National Flag in their hands. The sense of patriotism was overwhelming at the Chhimanbagh ground, when these yatras reached there.

Under the ‘Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to mark the 75th years of the country’s Independence, the Swaraj Yatras were taken out on Wednesday. According to the schedule, the 75 yatras started from 75 different squares of all corners of the city at 8.30 am. The yatras reached the Chhimanbagh ground at 9.30 am, where an almost one-hour-long programme was organised.

A large number of society heads, saints, members of the Sikh and Parsi societies, advocates, doctors, CAs, industrialists, students, workers and residents of colonies participated in the programme. At the venue, portraits of the heroes of the freedom struggle were also displayed.

‘Traitors were present in slavery time & now too’

Dr Kuldeep Agnihotri, former vice-chancellor of Himachal Pradesh Central University, was the keynote speaker of the programme. He said that self-dependent Bharat became a slave country just because of the traitors of the nation. These were present earlier in the form of Mir Jafars and Jaichands. Even after Independence, traitors are present in the country. Without nailing them down, the country cannot be Aatma Nirbhar, he said. Thus, there is a need to identify them. Citing history, he highlighted the glorious role of people of the Sikh community. On the dais, descendants of martyrs Bakhatavar Singh of Amzera Kuldeep Singh and Grinthi Rajender Singh were also present.

Children in costumes of great heroes of freedom struggle

Some children in costumes of various great men of the freedom struggle were also the centre of the attraction. Children were present in the costumes of Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad and Bharat Mata.

Saint Kalicharan was present at function

Saint Kalicharan was specially present at the programme. He was in the media limelight a few days ago for derogatory remarks about the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. When the programme was over, he also spoke to the media and said that he had no repentance about passing the remarks on Gandhiji. He also spoke of the Khargone riots and Hindutva.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 12:26 AM IST