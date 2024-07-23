Indore: Thousands Of Devotees Flock To Temples For First Shravan Somwar Celebrations | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of devotees celebrated the first Shravan Somwar with enthusiasm and devotion, waiting patiently in long queues at Shiva temples across the city. As Sharvan began with auspicious Monday, various temples in the city were adorned with beautiful decorations.

Many devotees visited the temples before the sunrise and performed abhishek. The shivlingas of prominent temples, including Kata phod, Gandeshwar Mahadev, Siddheshwar mahadev, Bileshwar Mahadev, Bhuteshwar, Gutkeshwar, Devguradia, Hansdas Math and Annapurna were adorned with flowers, lights and colours. Huge rangolis in the temple premises caught the attention of devotees.

FP Photo

During Sawan, several celebrations take place in temples along with cultural events and fairs. Temples host special pujas and abhishek. At Annapurna temple, Rudra abhisekh was performed by 11 priests under the guidance of Mahamandaleshwar Swami Vishweshwaranand Giri and Acharya Pandit Kalyandatta Shastri. Swami Giri, the head priest, said the Sahasrarchan ritual for Lord Kashi Vishwanath was performed along with chanting of mantra and shloka.

The temple premises was decorated with flowers, leaves, colourful balloons, ice and cotton to depict Lord Shiva as Baba Barfani. Long queues of devotees were seen from morning till late evening at the temple, all eager to seek blessings and participate in the rituals. The shivling at Siddheshwar Mahadev Temple was adorned by skilled artists of the city. Devotees were seen offering water and milk to Shiv since early morning. Hansdas Math witnessed mesmerising decoration of Hanseswari

Mahadev in the form of Ardhanarishvara. The deity was adorned with dry fruits, flowers, leaves and fragrant substances. Various rituals commenced under the guidance of Hans Peethadheeshwar Mahant Swami Ramcharandas Maharaj. Priest of temple Pawan Das Maharaj said that throughout the day, devotees were engaged in offering prayer. The Math saw a steady stream of devotees until late in the evening, all eager to partake in the spiritual celebrations.