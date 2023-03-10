Indore: This Women’s Day men turns chef for ladies

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While everyone has the plan to celebrate Women’s Day by wishing women and presenting their warm greetings to them, a few men in the city decided to celebrate the same with a twist.

International Women's Day was celebrated at Jimmy McGilligan centre for sustainable development by a group of men and school students who have been witnessing or learning solar cooking from Janak Palta McGilligan for a few years.

Women were invited as the Guests of Honour on the occasion of the Women's Day Celebration over ‘Solar Lunch’ specially cooked and served by the men. Some of the village women were surprised and hesitant to see men cooking for them but very happy to witness the change.

Palta said, “The time is now to treat each other equally with love and respect. Humanity is a bird with two equal wings - female and male. Unless both wings are equally developed, the bird cannot fly. Today's celebration is a choice of these men to cook together, and serve food for all the women as a honour as women cook for them every day.”