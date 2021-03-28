Indore: This time, stay indoors for a safe Holi

Indore

This time, it’s not the same Holi. T​​he country is reeling under the second wave of Covid-19 which is stated to be more dangerous than the first wave so residents of the city have been requested by the district administration to remain indoors ​during this festival of colours.

Citing Covid-19 crisis, collector Manish Singh also imposed Section 144 in the city for safer festival and appealed from people to stick to the government’s call of “Meri Holi, Mere Ghar”.

“Residents of the city are requested to celebrate colour of festival while being indoors,” Singh said.

Along with this, he said that that prohibitory orders under Section 144 for protection of public health from Covid infection have been issued.

Singh has ordered to keep the shrines of all religions completely closed till the next order, and to completely ban the visit of common devotees to these shrines. Under the said order, people doing regular religious activities in all religious places will be able to perform traditional religious activities related to that place of worship.

Keeping in view Holi and Rangpanchami festival on April 2, Singh has also assigned duties for additional collectors, all SDMs, and other officers of the district to maintain law and order.

He has instructed all the executive magistrates to be present in their respective areas and ensure the maintenance of law and order in the area along with the police officers concerned.

All the officials will also ensure that the restrictive order issued by the administration in respect of festivals is fully followed.

In the same sequence, teams of assistant district excise officers and excise sub inspectors have been formed in compliance with the restrictive order issued by Singh. Instructions have been given by the said parties with the concerned SDM to maintain law and order in the district from 5 pm on March 28 till the end of the festivals and to ensure compliance of the Covid protocol.

A day ahead of Dhulandi, the city came to a standstill on Sunday as it went into lockdown once again following increasing number of Covid-19 cases.

While most of people remain indoors, some went outside for some or other urgency. As markets were closed, the people could not do shopping for Holi.

When people woke up early in the morning on Sunday, only dairies and medical stores were opened.

People went to the nearest dairy and returned after purchasing milk or other dairy products. Some grocery shops inside colonies were also opened but soon grocers downed shutters seeing complete lockdown in the city.

All shops, malls and other commercial establishments across the city were closed, barring medical stores. Heavy police were deployed on the roads for ensuring a total lockdown. They had put barricades and stopped people outdoors asking the reason for them to defy the lockdown.