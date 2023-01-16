Indore: This eagle may never fly again due to Chinese manjha

FP Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An eagle with a completely severed wing was brought to the Indore Zoo on Sunday. The eagle got injured when it tried to disnetangle from the Chinese manjha.

Nihar Parulekar, zoo education officer said that the eagle was brought to the city zoo in a critical condition where it is undergoing treatment.

Officials said that the eagle's wing is completely damaged and there are bleak chances that the eagle would get its wing back. However, the bird is still under observation and authorities would nevertheless try to rejoin the wing.

According to information, the bird was out of danger till Sunday midnight. As per the information from the rescuer, the bird got tangled in the manjha. In trying to escape, the bird continued to hurt itself more and severely damaged one of its wings which subsequently got severed. This is an instance of Chinese manjha causing injury, but this time to a bird. Despite constant drives by the administration against Chinese manjha and the fact that it is banned, this manjha is still in use.

