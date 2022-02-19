Indore: Third wave notches highest number of cases but lowest number of deaths

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The highest number of positive cases was found in the third wave of Covid-19 if it is compared to the last two waves. Over 46,000 cases were found from January while the number of deaths was lowest i.e. about 65 people succumbed to the disease.

The highest number of deaths was reported in the second wave of Covid-19 and it was the most intense wave among all three waves that hit the city.

However, the district administration and health department had prepared for the third wave with the highest number of isolation beds and oxygen plants but most of the facilities remained unutilized as over 97 per cent of patients were treated in home isolation and recovered well.

According to a health officer, “As the third wave of Covid-19 is depleting, the administration has started focusing on other health programs and facilities. Now the work for enhancing health facilities has been started. However, the government has been keeping an eye on Covid cases to plan steps accordingly.”

Covid facilities in first wave and cases

Time : March 24, 2020 to July 8, 2020

Number of cases: 5000 cases

Number of deaths: 255

Isolation beds: 944

Oxygen beds: 1521

ICU beds: 648

Covid facilities in second wave and cases

Time : April 1, 2021 to June 1, 2021

Number of cases: 80,000 cases

Number of deaths: 500+

Isolation beds: 1145

Oxygen beds: 1752

ICU beds: 915

Covid facilities in third wave and cases

Time : January 1, 2022 to present

Number of cases: 46000+

Number of deaths: 65+

Isolation beds: 3336

Oxygen beds: 3055

ICU beds: 4365

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 01:16 AM IST