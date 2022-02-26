Indore: Third day of strike of Ayurved students; students start signature campaign, stage demonstration on road

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing their strike on the third day, students, interns, and resident doctors of Government Ashtang Ayurved College launched a signature campaign against the government to press their demands.

Along with protests on the college campus, they also staged demonstrations on Kesarbagh Road on Saturday. The agitating students said that they are on statewide protest against the government to press their five-point demands including an increase in stipend, separate Ayurved University, and recruitment in aushdhalaya across the state.

According to Ashish Chouhan, BAMS final year student, there are about seven government ayurved colleges and many private colleges across the state in which thousands of students staged demonstrations and struck work.

“We have written over 80 letters to the government for meeting our demands. We also met the principal secretary, but in vain,” he added.

The students said that their demand includes equal stipend as MBBS interns, permission to practice allopathy during an emergency, separate AYUSH university as there are various anomalies in the Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University and exams got delayed, opening aushadhalaya across the state and appointing AYUSH doctors in it.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 10:25 PM IST