​Indore: Thin attendance at colleges on reopening day​

Indore:

Only a small percentage of students turned up on the first day of college​ reopening on Friday. Private colleges remained empty, as students feared ​for ​their safety and did not turn up to attend classes.

Only practical classes were conducted for UG-PG final year students on the first of college after coronavirus outbreak.

Classes for BCom, BA and BSc final year; M.Com, MA and MSc semester will start from January 10.

Classes for UG first and second year and PG first semester will start from January 20.

Due to coronavirus outbreak, classes are being conducted with only 50 per​ ​cent attendance.

As part of the reopening process, Additional Director of Higher Education Dr Suresh Silavat asked colleges to follow all the ​Covid precautions and guidelines to ensure health, safety and well-being of the students and staff members.

In order to strictly follow the rules in colleges, a monitoring committee will be formed, which will regularly visit government and private colleges.

Silavat added that equipment in science labs, computer cent​res ​and training centres ​were thoroughly cleaned between classes, as one object comes in contact with many students here.

“Biometric machines were also not used in colleges. ​For attendance, either contactless machines ​were used or there were roll calls​ ,” Silavat said.

Cultural, sports and other activities were not held, as per protocol. Students were advised to maintain social distancing.