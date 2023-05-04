Indore: Thieves using 'Sherwani' cover arrested

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aerodrome Police on Wednesday have arrested the three accused who have done three thefts, Accused used to theft for buying drugs. To escape from the police, the thieves used to wear sherwani or dressed up like a marriage function so that they could not be suspected.

According to the police, there was a theft occurred in three houses simultaneously in the area. When the police investigated on the basis of the method of the incidents and the footages, it seemed that the same gang was involved in all the three incidents. Polcie said that Akash Parihar, Sanjay Kushwaha and a minor were caught.

During interrogation, the accused denied the incident at first, but on seeing the CCTV footage they accepted the crime.

They were aware that the police patrolled at night so they roam in the city wearing sherwani so that they could make an excuse to police for marriage.

The police have also recovered a bike from the accused.

