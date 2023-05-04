 Indore: Thieves using 'Sherwani' cover arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Thieves using 'Sherwani' cover arrested

Indore: Thieves using 'Sherwani' cover arrested

During interrogation, the accused denied the incident at first, but on seeing the CCTV footage they accepted the crime.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 10:23 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aerodrome Police on Wednesday have arrested the three accused who have done three thefts, Accused used to theft for buying drugs. To escape from the police, the thieves used to wear sherwani or dressed up like a marriage function so that they could not be suspected.

According to the police, there was a theft occurred in three houses simultaneously in the area. When the police investigated on the basis of the method of the incidents and the footages, it seemed that the same gang was involved in all the three incidents. Polcie said that Akash Parihar, Sanjay Kushwaha and a minor were caught.

During interrogation, the accused denied the incident at first, but on seeing the CCTV footage they accepted the crime.

They were aware that the police patrolled at night so they roam in the city wearing sherwani so that they could make an excuse to police for marriage.

The police have also recovered a bike from the accused.

Read Also
Indore: Health services remain affected on Wednesday
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Thieves using 'Sherwani' cover arrested

Indore: Thieves using 'Sherwani' cover arrested

Indore: Top Rly. Officers of construction Department camps in city

Indore: Top Rly. Officers of construction Department camps in city

Indore: Second round of Mukhayantri Jan Seva Abhiyan start from 10

Indore: Second round of Mukhayantri Jan Seva Abhiyan start from 10

Indore: Religious leaders of Bohra Community arrive city today

Indore: Religious leaders of Bohra Community arrive city today

Indore: Health services remain affected on Wednesday

Indore: Health services remain affected on Wednesday