Indore: Thieves Strike At 3 Houses In Kalindi Gold City

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves targeted three houses in Kalindi Gold City and decamped with cash and valuables worth over Rs 10 lakh from there in the wee hours of Sunday. The residents alleged that police do not patrol the area, which has emboldened the thieves.

According to the police, thieves targeted the houses of Anil Singh, Rajkumar Sharma and Jagdish Nayak. Sharma informed the media that he had gone to Rajasthan with his family members. They received information about theft from the neighbours when they reached the city.

Sharma said that cash, gold and silver ornaments were stolen from his place. Thieves took away cash and valuables from other houses too. Rajkumar alleged that the police did not patrol the area due to which the thieves targeted three locked houses in the colony.

Resident Jagdish Nayak said he reached home after getting information about the theft and found the lock broken and the goods disarrayed in the house. Thieves took away goods worth lakhs from the almirah. He said that thieves fled with cash and jewellery worth over Rs 10 lakh from there.

In the CCTV installed near a house, two persons were seen roaming in the colony.