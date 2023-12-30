Indore: Thieves Steal Rs 50 Lakh Valuables Even As 20 Of Family Keep Sleeping | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a baffling case, thieves decamped with valuables worth Rs 50 lakh from a builder’s house in Khajrana police station area even as the house was occupied by around 20 people at the time of the theft. What is even more astonishing is that two children aged 12 years and 13 years were sleeping in the very room in which the thieves broke open an almirah to take the valuables.

The incident happened in Sharafat Nagar in the wee hours of Friday. The unidentified thieves also took away the DVR of CCTVs to evade detection. The house occupants came to know about the theft only in the morning when it was noticed that the CCTV cameras were not working and the DVR kept in the same room where the theft took place was missing.

Thereafter they were shocked to find the almirah in question broken and all the valuables missing. According to police, one Salman Hussain lodged a complaint at Khajrana police station stating that some unidentified thieves stole Rs 50 lakh valuables from their house after breaking the almirah’s lock.

Saeed Hussain, the complainant brother, said that thieves stole valuables worth Rs 50 lakh including Rs 5 lakh in cash from a locked almirah in his mother’s room. His mother had gone to Gujarat to attend a marriage function and two children of the family were sleeping in the room when the theft took place.

The family is in the business of developing colonies. Interestingly, the thieves did not steal the garlands of Rs 10, Rs 20 and Rs 50 from the almirah and left them untouched. The owner added that the thieves entered the house after jumping the main gate.

The police registered a case against unidentified persons under relevant sections of IPC and initiated an investigation into the case. Police are examining the CCTV camera footage installed in the locality and nearby to trace the accused.