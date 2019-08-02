Indore: Thieves steal jewellery, household goods in Tejaji Nagar

Indore: Unidentified thieves entered a house and stolen jewellery in Tejaji Nagar area on Wednesday.

According to police, a complaint was filed by Pradeep Kumar Mehta, a professor at a private college, sating that he and his family have gone to his hometown in Jharkhand. When he came back home he found that the door of the house opened and lock was broken. Inside the house, household items and furniture were scattered.

He said thieves have stolen gold locket, ear rings, chain, two rings, diamond ring and silver jewellery. The thieves have also stolen mobile phone and some cash.

The Police were further investigating into the case. The CCTV footage will also be scanned.