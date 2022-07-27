Indore: Thieves steal goods worth Rs 40K from trader’s house

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves targeted the house of a trader and managed to flee with cash and valuables from there in Chandan Nagar area, police said on Tuesday. The police have recovered some CCTV footage of the area and found some suspects roaming near the spot.

According to police, the incident took place at the locked house of trader Huzefa Abbas Ali in Green Park Colony. Huzefa along with his family members had gone to Rajasthan. He returned to the city four days later and found the lock of the channel gate broken. The goods inside the house were in disarray.

After receiving information about the incident, the police reached there and investigated the spot. Police said that goods worth Rs 40,000 were stolen from his house.