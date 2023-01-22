Indore: Thieves flee with valuables, cash from locked house

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves targeted a locked house in Rau area and managed to flee with cash and valuables from there, police said on Saturday. The house owner was in Delhi at the time of the incident. She registered a case after reaching the city on Friday.

According to the Rau police station staff, the incident took place at the house of Asha Sharma in Royal Krishna Bungalow on Thursday. She stated in her complaint that she had received information about theft through one of her neighbours. She was in Delhi for some work. She reached the city and found that the almirah had been forced open. Two gold rings, silver ornaments and Rs 30,000 were missing from it. The goods were in disarray.

The woman informed the police that after the valuation of the stolen goods, she would present the list of the same to the police.

The police said that a case has been registered against unidentified thieves and the CCTVs are being checked to identify the thieves.