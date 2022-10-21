Indore: Thieves flee with cash, valuables worth lakhs

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): In broad daylight, robbers targeted the flat of a retired engineer and managed to flee with cash and gold ornaments worth lakhs of rupees within one and a half hours on Thursday afternoon. The robbers entered the building, but no resident was aware about the entry of unknown people into the building.

The police are examining the CCTVs of the area to identify the accused.

MIG police station-in-charge Ajay Kumar Verma said the incident took place at the flat of retired engineer Mahendra Kumar Vinayaka, a resident of flat No. 303 of Elite Keshar, in Old Palasia, between 3 pm and 4.30 pm on Thursday. Vinayaka told the police that he lived alone in the flat. He had gone out for some work and returned around 4.30 pm to find the door open. When he entered the house, he found the goods in disarray and the locker opened.

Vinayaka informed the police that the thieves had entered the house after breaking open the lock and managed to flee with Rs 1 lakh in cash, a gold jewellery set, a diamond set and so on from the almirah of his bedroom. According to the police, cash and valuables worth Rs 3 lakh were stolen from the flat. The police tried to gather information about the suspects from the residents of the building, but they had seen or heard no one.

The police believed it was an “insider job” as the person was aware that Vinayaka lived alone in the flat. The police claimed the accused would be arrested soon.