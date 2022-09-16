e-Paper Get App
Indore: Thieves flee with cash, valuables worth lakhs

The incident took place at the house of Niti Songara, a resident of Phoenix Township.

Friday, September 16, 2022
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves targeted a locked house in the Lasudia area and decamped with cash and valuables worth lakhs of rupees, the police said on Thursday. 

The incident took place at the house of Niti Songara, a resident of Phoenix Township. Niti stated in her complaint that she was out of the city and received a phone call from a neighbour, who informed her that the lock of her house had been broken open and the goods were in a disarray.

The thieves managed to flee with Rs 15,000 in cash and valuables worth lakhs from her house.



