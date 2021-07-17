Indore: Thieves flee leaving bike, stolen goods after seeing Dial-100 service staff

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves managed to flee, leaving the stolen goods and their bike near the spot after seeing the police in Palasia area on Friday night. As thieves entered a house, neighbour informed the police.

The team of Dial-100 service recovered the bike and some stolen goods from near the spot and handed it over to Palasia police for further investigation.

According to police, the incident took place in Padmawati Colony. Thieves entered a house and they were stealing valuables when a neighbour informed the police on the number of the state-level police control room in Bhopal. After receiving information, Palasia police station staff and Dial-100 vehicle number 6, were instructed to reach the spot.

Head constable Bajar Singh and pilot Lakhan Choudhary of Dial-100 vehicle reached the spot. Seeing the police, the thieves fled on their bike. The Dial-100 team chased them. The accused fled after leaving their bike and the stolen goods in the area.

The Dial-100 staff have handed over the stolen goods and the bike to Palasia police. The police are trying to trace the accused on the basis of the bike’s registration number.