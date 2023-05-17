Indore: Thieves enter locked house in gated township

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves targeted a locked house in a township under the Kanadiya police station jurisdiction on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Four suspects were captured on the CCTVs installed in the colony. The goods stolen would be known once the owner reaches home.

Umesh Dixit, president of Shankheshwar Parshwanath Rahwasi Sahkari Sanstha informed the police that the thieves entered the house of Vikram Singh in the colony. Singh along with his family members had gone out of station to attend a wedding function of a relative. Thieves entered the house after breaking open the lock of Singh’s house, and before leaving they scattered the goods around the house. When the residents came to know about the incident, the CCTVs were checked. Four men were seen near Singh’s house and the residents believe these people had committed the theft. The family members would reach the city possibly on Wednesday.

There are agriculture fields all around the colony which allows thieves to enter the colony without fear of detection. The police station is situated at a distance of 5 minutes from the colony. Moreover, security guards also patrol the colony but they were unaware of the incident. However, the Kanadiya police station in-charge Jagdish Prasad Jamre assured the residents to investigate the matter and to arrest the accused soon.