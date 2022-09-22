Indore: Thieves enter Jain temple, flee with its donation box

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Masked thieves targeted a Jain temple in the Annapurna area in the wee hours of Wednesday and managed to flee with the donation box. The entire incident was captured on the CCTVs installed inside and outside the temple. The police could not get any clues to the accused till the filing of this report.

The incident took place in the Digambar Jain Temple in the Vaishali Nagar area of the city. When a member of the staff reached the temple in the morning, he found the lock of the main gate broken and the cash box missing. He informed the police. They examined the CCTVs and found four men had been inside the temple. Some men were also captured on CCTV while they were carrying the cash box. The police are trying to identify the accused.

The residents said the police did not patrol the area regularly especially at night due to which such incidents were on the rise in the area. The thieves seized upon this chance.

Annapurna police station-in-charge Gopal Parmar said four suspects were captured on the CCTVs of the temple. The empty cash box was recovered from a ground about 100 metres away from the temple. The thieves stole cash and fled after dumping the box on the ground. A police team has been constituted and efforts are on to identify the accused. According to the police, there was about Rs 1,500 in the cash box as it had recently been opened by the temple trust.