Indore: Thieves decamp with Rs 4L of cash, valuables from house

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 09, 2022, 02:09 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves struck at a house in Avantika Nagar in Aerodrome police station area on intervening night of Sunday and Monday and decamped with valuables and cash worth Rs 4 lakh.

Police officials said that the incident took place in the house of Narayan Khatri at around 12:30 am.

“We have seen in CCTV footage that two unidentified persons are roaming around the house and entering it around 12:30 am,” said police officials.

The family members said that they were sleeping at that time and they had forgotten to lock the door of their house seeing which the thieves entered inside the house.

Family members said that the two thieves stole three mobiles, gold and silver ornaments and Rs 30,000 cash.

The thieves also took away a bag full of apples and fruits along with sev packets.

