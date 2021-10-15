Indore: Thieves decamp with cash, jewellery worth Rs 75 Lakh

Indore: Two unidentified masked thieves entered a bungalow in Gumasta Nagar on Wednesday evening when the family members were not at home. Reportedly, they have decamped with valuables worth lakhs of rupees. Police said that the two entered the house of Rohit Bhindwala, a utensil trader. The police have recovered the CCTV footage in which two men can be seen entering the house. Police are trying to identify them.

The victim, Rohit said that two men entered the house at around 6.30 pm. At that time, Rohit, his younger brother and his father were at the shop. His wife had gone outside for some work and his brother’s wife had taken Rohit’s mother to the doctor.

“The thief parked their vehicle far from the house. They recced the place and when they found no body was at home they entered the house,” said Rohit. He added that the accused robbed the house within 20 minutes. The house is G+2 in which the accused ransacked three bedrooms of the house and stole all the jewellery and cash. “Gold weighing 1200 grams has been stolen along with cash Rs 15 lakh. The estimated worth of stolen items is around 75 lakh,” said Rohit. He also said that a few carpenters are working near their house and he also called two of them at the house for some work. He said they might be involved, but was not certain. Police said that investigation is on.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 01:52 AM IST